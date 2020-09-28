Residents invited to ride autonomous buses in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents in Taiwan are invited to register for a free ride on the country’s first self-driving buses in Taipei starting Wednesday (Sept. 30).

The service will be available from 12:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Monday through Friday — except Thursdays for maintenance — in the Xinyi District of the capital. The test rides will operate on the designated bus lane on Xinyi Road between the Zhongshan S. Road and Keelung Road section.

Passengers can select any of the six segments of the route, which is 8.5 kilometers in length. Every ride takes about 15 minutes, including stops at Taipei 101, Linjiang Street (Tonghua) Night Market, and the Yongkang Street area.

The autonomous buses have the capacity for 15 people, including 12 seats and 3 standing spaces. Interested riders must make reservations a day prior, bring the test ride ticket and EasyCard, and wear a face mask throughout the journey.

The driverless bus scheme, launched in February, involves three phases of implementation. Smart facilities and systems have been put in place, and more diversified transport services will be achieved with the incorporation of 5G technologies, according to the city government.

In July, Taiwan announced a collaboration with German-based TUV Rheinland on driverless car technology certifications. The project involves Taiwan CAR Lab offering a closed field facility in Tainan for companies that need to test their vehicles in a mixed traffic setting, while TUV Rheinland is helping with designing safety standards and certification requirements in line with global trends.

Register for a ride on the autonomous buses via the official website.