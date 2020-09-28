MOFA calls on WHO to include Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Sept. 27) once again called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to accept Taiwan's participation in all its meetings, mechanisms, and activities, including those related to epidemic prevention.

MOFA stated Sunday evening that the WHO's decision-making body the World Health Assembly (WHA) is scheduled to convene from Nov. 9 to 14 to review its Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response and discuss Taiwan's participation, though it has not yet decided whether to hold the meeting face-to-face or via video conference. MOFA pledged that it will continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Welfare and civic groups to actively promote its case, CNA reported.

MOFA called on the WHO to acknowledge the rights of the 23.5 million Taiwanese, emphasizing that as the most important international organization tasked with developing global public health and defending "health human rights," it should adhere to a “professional neutral stance” and include Taiwan.

International support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA, MOFA pointed out, has been unprecedented this year. Many governments, legislators, and officials from Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and other countries, have voiced their support for Taiwan’s inclusion.

The ministry also stated that it will continue to strengthen its international aid work through its embassies and representative offices abroad in hopes to garner support from more countries with similar values.