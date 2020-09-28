Toronto FC beats MLS-leading Columbus 3-1 in East Hartford

Toronto FC player huddle together before the start of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP P... Toronto FC player huddle together before the start of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, right, celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Ea... Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, right, celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, front is pressured by Columbus Crew's Luis Diaz during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020,... Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, front is pressured by Columbus Crew's Luis Diaz during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Toronto FC's Mark Delgado, right, challenges Columbus Crew's Artur during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartf... Toronto FC's Mark Delgado, right, challenges Columbus Crew's Artur during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLS-leading Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Toronto (8-2-4) is 3-0-1 in its last four games. Columbus (9-2-3) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Pozuelo scored his sixth goal of the season, and Richie Laryea gave Toronto insurance in the 76th minute when he split a pair of defenders to the left of the goal and punched in a shot.

Jozy Altidore tied it in the 48th minute, eight minutes after Toronto’s Chris Mavinga put Columbus ahead with an own goal off a failed clearing attempt.

UNION 3, INTER MIAMI 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Fontana, Ilson Pereira and Brenden Aaronson scored, Kacper Przybylko had two assists and Philadelphia beat Inter Miami.

Andre Blake had three saves — including a diving stop in the 62nd minute. He has back-to-back shutouts and five this season. Philadelphia (8-2-4) is 4-0-1 in its last five games.

Miami (3-9-2) has lost three of its last four games.

RED BULLS 4, IMPACT 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored twice to help New York beat Montrea.

Barlow pulled New York (6-6-2) even at 1 in the 14th minute off a cross from Mandela Egbo and made it 2-1 in the 35th.. Daniel Royer connected in the 56th, and Kaku in the 57th.

Bojan scored for Montreal (5-8-1) in the fourth minute.

REVOLUTION 2, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gustavo Bou and Adam Buska scored late to lift New England past D.C. United.

Matt Turner made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Bou opened the scoring for New England (5-3-6) in the 86th minute and Buska followed in the 90th. D.C. United (2-7-5) has lost in a row and is winless in five straight.

FIRE 2, ATLANTA UNITED 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored his fourth goal in four games to help Chicago beat Atlanta.

Chicago (4-7-3) leapfrogged over Atlanta (4-7-2) by a point in the Eastern Conference.

Fabian Herbers also scored.

ORLANDO CITY 0 FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pedro Gallese had his second MLS shutout and Orlando City played a man down for the final 20-plus minutes in the scoreless tie with Dallas.

Gallese had four saves for Orlando City (7-2-5). The Florida club is 5-0-3 in its last eight games.

Jimmy Maurer made three saves for Dallas (5-3-5).