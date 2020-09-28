Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|y-Chicago
|35
|25
|.583
|y-Toronto
|32
|28
|.533
y-clinched wild card
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 3:33 a.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:33 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|y-Cincinnati
|31
|29
|.517
|y-Milwaukee
|29
|31
|.483
|San Francisco
|29
|31
|.483
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|.467
y-clinched wild card
___
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings