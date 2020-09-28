Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct y-Chicago 35 25 .583 y-Toronto 32 28 .533

y-clinched wild card

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 3:33 a.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:33 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct y-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 y-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 San Francisco 29 31 .483 Philadelphia 28 32 .467

y-clinched wild card

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games