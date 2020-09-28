Brewers lefty Anderson exits key game vs Cards with blister

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27,... Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson looks down at his hand as he walks off the field while leaving with an injury during the third innin... Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson looks down at his hand as he walks off the field while leaving with an injury during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson looks down at his hand before leaving with an injury during the third inning of a baseball game agai... Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson looks down at his hand before leaving with an injury during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers lefty Brett Anderson exited his start Sunday in a key game at St. Louis in the third inning because of a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand.

The winner of the Brewers-Cardinals game gets an NL playoff spot.

Anderson gave up a triple to Harrison Bader and a walk to Tyler O’Neill to start the third. Right-hander Freddy Peralta replaced Anderson and allowed both of his runners to score.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports