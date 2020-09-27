All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|9
|1
|3
|30
|22
|5
|Orlando City
|7
|2
|4
|25
|25
|15
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|4
|25
|21
|11
|Toronto FC
|7
|2
|4
|25
|21
|14
|New York City FC
|6
|6
|2
|20
|14
|10
|New England
|4
|3
|6
|18
|13
|12
|New York
|5
|6
|2
|17
|13
|15
|Nashville SC
|4
|5
|4
|16
|11
|14
|Montreal
|5
|7
|1
|16
|19
|23
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|2
|14
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|4
|13
|8
|21
|Chicago
|3
|7
|3
|12
|16
|22
|D.C. United
|2
|6
|5
|11
|11
|18
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|8
|2
|11
|12
|19
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|6
|3
|3
|21
|26
|11
|Portland
|6
|4
|3
|21
|26
|24
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|5
|2
|20
|24
|20
|FC Dallas
|5
|3
|4
|19
|19
|13
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|5
|3
|18
|31
|27
|Minnesota United
|5
|5
|3
|18
|24
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|4
|5
|17
|19
|21
|Houston
|3
|4
|7
|16
|21
|24
|Vancouver
|5
|8
|0
|15
|17
|30
|LA Galaxy
|4
|5
|3
|15
|16
|19
|San Jose
|2
|6
|5
|11
|17
|38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 0, New England 0, tie
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 1, New York 0
Columbus 2, Nashville 0
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Orlando City 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 2, Houston 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 6, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1
New England 3, Montreal 1
Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0
Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Columbus 2, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Chicago 4, Houston 0
New York 4, Miami 1
Nashville 1, D.C. United 0
Colorado 5, San Jose 0
Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 0
Portland 1, Seattle 0
Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0
Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.