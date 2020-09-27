NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Chicago 1 1 1 4 6 4 North Carolina 1 0 1 4 4 3 Washington 1 1 1 4 4 4 Portland 1 0 0 3 3 0 Houston 1 1 0 3 6 5 Sky Blue FC 1 1 0 3 3 5 Reign FC 0 0 1 1 2 2 Orlando 0 1 1 1 1 3 Utah 0 1 1 1 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 19

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Sunday, September 20

Chicago 4, Sky Blue FC 1

Portland 3, Utah 0

Saturday, September 26

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Reign FC 2, Utah 2, tie

Houston 3, Orlando 1

Wednesday, September 30

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 3

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.