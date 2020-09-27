NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|4
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Washington
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Orlando
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Utah
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, tie
Chicago 4, Sky Blue FC 1
Portland 3, Utah 0
Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie
Reign FC 2, Utah 2, tie
Houston 3, Orlando 1
Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.