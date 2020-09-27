Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Tampa Bay 39 20 .661 z-New York 33 26 .559 z-Toronto 32 27 .542 Baltimore 24 35 .407 Boston 23 36 .390

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Minnesota 36 23 .610 z-Chicago 35 24 .593 z-Cleveland 34 25 .576 Kansas City 25 34 .424 Detroit 23 34 .404

West Division

W L Pct x-Oakland 35 24 .593 z-Houston 29 30 .492 Seattle 27 32 .458 Los Angeles 26 33 .441 Texas 21 38 .356

___

East Division

W L Pct x-Atlanta 35 24 .593 z-Miami 30 29 .508 Philadelphia 28 31 .475 New York 26 33 .441 Washington 25 34 .424

Central Division

W L Pct x-Chicago 33 26 .559 St. Louis 29 28 .509 z-Cincinnati 30 29 .508 Milwaukee 29 30 .492 Pittsburgh 19 40 .322

West Division

W L Pct x-Los Angeles 42 17 .712 z-San Diego 36 23 .610 San Francisco 29 30 .492 Colorado 26 33 .441 Arizona 24 35 .407

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Houston 1

Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled