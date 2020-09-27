All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Tampa Bay 39 20 .661 8-2 W-3 19-9 20-11 z-New York 33 26 .559 5-5 W-1 22-8 11-18 z-Toronto 32 27 .542 6-4 W-4 17-8 15-19 Baltimore 24 35 .407 2-8 L-2 13-20 11-15 Boston 23 36 .390 5-5 W-1 11-20 12-16

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Minnesota 36 23 .610 6-4 W-1 24-6 12-17 z-Chicago 35 24 .593 3-7 W-1 18-11 17-13 z-Cleveland 34 25 .576 8-2 L-1 17-12 17-13 Kansas City 25 34 .424 5-5 L-1 14-15 11-19 Detroit 23 34 .404 2-8 W-1 12-15 11-19

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 35 24 .593 5-5 L-2 21-10 14-14 z-Houston 29 30 .492 5-5 L-2 20-8 9-22 Seattle 27 32 .458 5-5 W-2 14-10 13-22 Los Angeles 26 33 .441 6-4 L-2 16-15 10-18 Texas 21 38 .356 3-7 W-2 15-14 6-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 35 24 .593 6-4 L-1 19-10 16-14 z-Miami 30 29 .508 5-5 L-1 11-15 19-14 Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4-6 L-2 19-13 9-18 New York 26 33 .441 4-6 L-2 12-17 14-16 Washington 25 34 .424 6-4 W-2 14-18 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Chicago 33 26 .559 4-6 L-1 19-14 14-12 St. Louis 29 28 .509 6-4 L-1 13-13 16-15 z-Cincinnati 30 29 .508 7-3 L-1 16-13 14-16 Milwaukee 29 30 .492 6-4 W-1 15-14 14-16 Pittsburgh 19 40 .322 4-6 W-1 13-19 6-21

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 42 17 .712 8-2 W-3 20-9 22-8 z-San Diego 36 23 .610 4-6 W-2 21-11 15-12 San Francisco 29 30 .492 4-6 L-2 19-13 10-17 Colorado 26 33 .441 4-6 W-1 12-18 14-15 Arizona 24 35 .407 6-4 L-1 15-14 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Houston 1

Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Sunday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled