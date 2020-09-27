Bodies of man, woman surface on Chengcing Lake in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The bodies of a man and a woman surfaced on Chengcing Lake in Kaohsiung City's Niaosong District on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 27).

After police and firefighters extracted the bodies from the water, they found that each person wore a backpack filled with stones, CNA reported.

Initial inspections indicated that the two were deceased for a considerable time. Medical examiners will soon perform autopsies.

The two were apparently in their 40s, their clothes were intact, and no signs of trauma were found, according to Kaohsiung City Police Department’s Renwu Precinct. Additionally, no identification documents were recovered with the bodies.