14 cats injured, 3 killed, in central Taiwan fire

No people injured in fire at Taichung auto workshop

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/27 19:59
(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)

(Taichung City Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a fire broke out in an auto workshop in Taichung’s Dali District on Saturday (Sept. 26), firefighters were shocked to find 14 cats unconscious and three dead from apparent smoke inhalation.

The city’s fire bureau said that it received reports at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday that the facility was on fire. The bureau dispatched a total of 11 fire engines, one ambulance, and 30 firefighters to the scene, per CNA.

Firefighters said the structure was one-story and made of metal. Inside a trailer was burned as well as a car, though no people were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Taichung
cats
animal welfare
tragic fire

