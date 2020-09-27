Poland's national soccer coach tests positive for COVID-19

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish Football Association says that the coach of the national team has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is being isolated.

The association announced on Saturday evening on Twitter that head coach Jerzy Brzęczek tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that “a standard isolation procedure was introduced, in line with the applicable sanitary regulations.”

The Onet news portal reported that Brzęczek had a fever but no other symptoms.

