Gingko House Gives Hong Kongers A Reason to #ShareASmile

10,000 “Smiley Meal Boxes” Shared with the Needy

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 27 September 2020 - Over the last 10 days, Gingko House and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth (HKFYG) have joined forces to drive the #ShareASmile campaign, inviting people of all generations to #ShareASmile through their face masks, by virtually drawing or placing funny or cute smiles on top their selfies. These selfies were shared on social media with the #ShareASmile hashtag, to spread happiness and kindness across Hong Kong. Together with the campaign, Gingko House and HKFYG have also been distributing "Smiley Meal Boxes" from five Gingko House restaurants located across the city over 10 consecutive days. A total of 10,000 meal boxes, courtesy of Hong Kong Community Foundation, were distributed to those in need. "We are pleased to support this meaningful initiative, by spreading kindness through sharing a smile, as well as providing supports to our community with Smiley Meal Boxes. We look forward to seeing Hong Kong smile again," according to Hong Kong Community Foundation.

















The campaign gained support from public figures, online key opinion leaders, companies and organisations by calling for more participation from the public. Some generous individuals stepped forward and sponsored food products and supplements, fruits, and personal protection equipment (PPEs) such as face masks. The campaign ends today. However, Gingko House hopes that Hong Kongers will continue to #ShareASmile, show more care for the community, and rise above the gloom brought about by the pandemic.