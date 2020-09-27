Taiwanese entertainers attending China's National Day event risk violating law: MAC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The authorities have warned Taiwanese entertainers who plan to attend China’s National Day celebrations that doing so may violate the law.

China’s state-run network China Central Television (CCTV) has announced that it will air a special celebrating the 71st anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on the eve of National Day. Among the list of guests, who hail mainly from China and Hong Kong, are a couple of Taiwanese performers, including actress Nana Ou-Yang (歐陽娜娜) and singer-turned-actress Angela Chang (張韶涵).

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top government agency handling cross-strait affairs, has warned that Taiwanese who take part in events that “promote the Chinese Communist Party’s political agenda and harm the national identity of the Republic of China” risk violating the law governing cross-strait relations. The MAC said via a statement on Saturday (Sept. 26) that it will closely follow the situation and take necessary action according to the law.

The MAC stated that by including Taiwanese citizens in its National Day celebrations, Beijing aims to promote the “one country, two systems” formula and put pressure on Taiwan. The agency urged Taiwanese to be mindful of national integrity, domestic public opinion, and the law while participating in activities in China, adding that the relationship between the two countries has become increasingly strained.

Ou-Yang, 20, said during a promotional video that she is “pretty excited” about joining the other guests to sing “My Motherland” on the Chinese National Day program. The daughter of former Kuomintang legislator Ouyang Long (歐陽龍), Nana Ou-Yang has become a controversial figure in Taiwan, as she self-identifies as Chinese and has openly supported the Hong Kong police force's violent crackdown on protesters.

Once a popular singer in Taiwan, Zhang, 38, moved her career to China several years ago. During the program, she will join performers in singing a song honoring front-line medical workers fighting the coronavirus.

“I hope my motherland can be prosperous,” said Zhang during an interview about the upcoming show.