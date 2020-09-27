Three Caribbean allies join forces to express support for Taiwan in UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three more of Taiwan's allies from the Caribbean have endorsed its participation in the United Nations during the international organization’s annual General Debate, which is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As we mark 75 years, the continued exclusion of Taiwan calls into question the very principles the UN was established on," said St. Lucia's Prime Minister Allen Michael Chastanet in a pre-recorded video. He went on:

“The pandemic, which has touched every country, is a potent reminder of the interconnectedness of human societies and more reason why in building our new world economic order, we must leave no one behind — no people, no country should be allowed to fall through the cracks.”

Chastanet also remarked on the assistance Taiwan has given during the global crisis:

“We must also recognize that as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan has demonstrated impressive leadership, not just by their own success with managing the spread but by coming to the aid of nations such as St. Lucia and other countries to provide medical resources and technical advice.”

“Saint Lucia would never have done as well as we did with managing the pandemic without friends like the people of Taiwan and Cuba,” he said, adding that the island state has recorded only 27 coronavirus cases and zero deaths and that it has now opened up to visitors.

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, stated that “The Republic of China Taiwan remains a valuable partner for peace, prosperity, and development with the fullest respect for the rule of international law.” He also raised the issue of the country's exclusion from the fight against the coronavirus:

“The exclusion of Taiwan – its experience, its expertise and resources, in my view, leaves a partial vacuum in the global response to COVID-19” he said, praising Taiwan for its donations of surgical masks and medical equipment as well as for sharing its experience in fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves added his voice to the call for Taiwan's inclusion:

“The constructive and pragmatic intergovernmental engagement of Taiwan, as a responsible advocate for sustainable development and an exemplar of the magnificent Chinese civilization, validates the case for Taiwan's meaningful participation in the specialized agencies and bodies of the United Nations.”

In addition to these three nations, a number of allies have spoken in favor of Taiwanese participation in the UN since the General Debate opened on Sept. 22, including Paraguay, Haiti, and Pacific island states.