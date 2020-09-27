New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati 0 0 — 0 New York City FC 3 1 — 4

First half_1, New York City FC, Mitrita, 1 (Tinnerholm), 1st minute; 2, New York City FC, Tinnerholm, 3 (Tajouri), 25th; 3, New York City FC, Mitrita, 2 (Sands), 43rd.

Second half_4, New York City FC, Medina, 3, 88th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Bobby Edwards; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Callens, New York City FC, 34th; Matarrita, New York City FC, 62nd; Waston, Cincinnati, 64th; Medunjanin, Cincinnati, 71st; Castellanos, New York City FC, 78th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Gjovalin Bori, Diego Blas, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Andrew Gutman (Greg Garza, 55th), Tom Pettersson (Mathieu Deplagne, 46th), Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Caleb Stanko, 57th), Allan Cruz (Yuya Kubo, 71st), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin; Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 77th), Anton Tinnerholm; Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 86th), Alexander Ring (Jesus Medina, 39th), James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita (Tony Rocha, 86th), Ismael Tajouri (Gary Mackay Steven, 77th).