Clay Millican tops qualifying at NHRA Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Clay Millican powered to the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, the first NHRA Mello Yello event outside of Indianapolis since February.

Millican had a 3.821-second run at 313.51 mph at Gainesville Raceway.

“That was pretty cool,” Millican said. “This is a big race and we were proud to go No. 1. We’ve had the craziest racing gremlins on the car. We’ve qualified well and haven’t raced with a darn (at Indy). I lost this race in the final round last year, and that one was my fault. So, would I like to make up for it tomorrow? Absolutely.”

Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying, Deric Kramer was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith led the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

Hagan had a 3.975 at 321.35 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Kramer ran a 6.602 at 208.78 in Chevrolet Camaro, and Smith had a 6.814 at 198.96 on an EBR.