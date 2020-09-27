VAR decisive in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at 10-man Real Betis

Betis' Joaquin controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevi... Betis' Joaquin controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves a ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Vill... Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves a ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in S... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, vies for the ball with Betis' Nabil Fekir during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at ... Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, vies for the ball with Betis' Nabil Fekir during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, is tackled by Betis' Nabil Fekir during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, is tackled by Betis' Nabil Fekir during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane loos on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin... Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane loos on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madri... Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, duels for the ball with Betis' Alex Moreno during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, duels for the ball with Betis' Alex Moreno during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Ramos’ late penalty helped Real Madrid win at 10-man Real Betis 3-2 after the video assistant referee spotted a handball in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The handball was called against Betis defender Marc Bartra when VAR revealed he touched the ball with his arm during a brush with Madrid substitute Borja Mayoral in the area. It seems Mayoral’s attempt to kick the ball pushed Bartra’s arm into the ball.

Ramos converted the spot kick for the 82nd-minute winner.

Madrid played with an extra man from the 67th when Betis defender Emerson was red-carded for fouling Luka Jovic with only the goalkeeper to beat. The referee's decision was also aided by video.

Karim Benzema, the heart of Madrid’s title run last season, once again led the side. He set up Federico Valverde for the 14th-minute opener and scored his own goal early in the second half after Betis went ahead 2-1.

Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho scored for a Betis that had won its first two matches under new coach Manuel Pellegrini. Midfielder Sergio Canales provided key passes in both Betis goals.

Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla all open their league campaigns on Sunday after having their first two rounds postponed for playing in European competition in August.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports