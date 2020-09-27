'Someday Or One Day' wins big at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards

"Someday Or One Day" takes four major prizes the 55th Golden Bell Awards "Someday Or One Day" takes four major prizes the 55th Golden Bell Awards (CNA photo)

Time travel and mystery drama "Someday Or One Day" took four major prizes, including the award for Best Television Series, at the 55th Golden Bell Awards -- Taiwan's Emmys -- in Taipei on Saturday.

"Someday Or One Day," which received six nominations, also won best writing for a television series, best innovative program, and best actress in a television series.

At the award presentation ceremony, the judges praised the series as being bold, daring, and innovative, with diverse characters that appeal to viewers.

The series tells the story of a 27-year-old woman, Huang Yu-hsuan, who travels back in time to the year 1998 after she listens to an old cassette walkman and wakes up trapped in the body of a high school student.

David Shin, general manager of the Walt Disney Company in Hong Kong and Taiwan, said the win marked a milestone and that Walt Disney will be looking forward to making additional investments in local content.

"This is truly an amazing moment for us, and an honor for the Walt Disney Company and the Star Chinese channel to be recognized for our creativity and the team's exceptional performance," Shin said.

Ko Chia-yen (柯佳嬿) added to the series' honors when she won best leading actress for a television series.

The award for best director for a television series was grabbed by Kao Pin-chuan (高炳權) and Tseng Ying-ting (曾英庭) for Yong-Jiu Grocery Store.

"Keep doing the right thing and something good will happen," Kao said.

Jack Yao (姚淳耀) won the top prize for best leading actor in a television series for his role in The Mirror.

The Mirror is a 2019 drama about a group of journalists at a news outlet and how they face threats and temptations from government officials and businesspeople.

The 30-episode series explored the issue of whether journalists can uphold justice and stick to ethical reporting in today's world.

Actress and model Janel Tsai (蔡淑臻) took the award for best supporting actress in a television series for her role in the Taiwan TV drama "Hate the Sin, Love the Sinner."

The drama follows a murderer, Wang Xiang, who was released from prison on parole, but information on his past is leaked into the community. One day, a young girl goes missing and suspicions are raised that Wang may have committed another crime.

Taiwanese comedian and actor Mario Pu (馬力歐) won best supporting actor in a television series for his role in Island Nation, a historical drama with fictional characters set in the years during which Taiwan made the transition from an authoritarian state to a democracy.

Time travel action drama "Nowhere Man," which centers on a death row inmate who experiences alternate timelines leading to his escape from prison to try to protect his family, won four awards, for best sound design, best lighting, best artistic design, and best cinematography in a television series.

Light comedy "The Making of an Ordinary Woman" won best television mini-series.

The 10 episode mini-series, which received 10 nominations, tells the story of a woman who grows up in a strict family in southern Taiwan and later tries to establish herself as an unapologetic, confident woman in the capital city of Taipei.

TV movie Lucky Draw, about a bailiff who faces the dilemma of revealing to his family what his job involves, including the execution of a prisoner, won best TV movie.

Veteran Taiwanese actor You An-shun (游安順) took home two awards, by clinching best leading actor and best supporting actor in a mini-series/TV movie for his roles in the television movies "Lucky Draw" and "Blindman Ah Ching," respectively.

Television show host and actress Wu Yi-rung (吳奕蓉) won the best leading actress in a mini-series/TV movie for her role in "Dear Orange."

Singer and actress Yu Tzu-yu (于子育) won best supporting actress in a mini-series/TV movie for her role in "The Making of an Ordinary Woman," and actress Moon Lee (李沐) won the best potential newcomer award in a television series for her role in "The Victims' Game."

Meanwhile, special contribution awards were given to the late Chen Li-ju (陳麗如), better known by her stage name Hsiao Feng Hsien (小鳳仙), and veteran actor Lin Cheng-hsiung (林正雄), known as Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) on the big screen.

A total of 190 entries were nominated from among 2,055 submissions to this year's awards and vied for 39 awards, according to the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development under the Ministry of Culture.

The Golden Bell Awards recognizes outstanding TV productions. The Golden Bell Awards is one of three major annual awards presented in Taiwan, along with the Golden Melody Awards for Music and the Golden Horse for film.