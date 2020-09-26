NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 1 0 1 4 4 3 Portland 1 0 0 3 3 0 Chicago 1 1 0 3 5 3 Washington 1 1 0 3 3 3 Sky Blue FC 1 1 0 3 3 5 Orlando 0 0 1 1 0 0 Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 1 0 0 3 4 Utah 0 1 0 0 0 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 19

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Sunday, September 20

Chicago 4, Sky Blue FC 1

Portland 3, Utah 0

Saturday, September 26

Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Reign FC at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 3

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.