NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Orlando
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Utah
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, tie
Chicago 4, Sky Blue FC 1
Portland 3, Utah 0
Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Reign FC at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.