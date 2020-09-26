All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Atlanta 35 23 .603 z-Miami 30 28 .517 Philadelphia 28 30 .483 New York 26 31 .456 Washington 23 34 .404

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct z-Chicago 33 25 .569 St. Louis 29 27 .518 z-Cincinnati 30 28 .517 Milwaukee 28 30 .483 Pittsburgh 18 40 .310

West Division

W L Pct x-Los Angeles 41 17 .707 z-San Diego 35 23 .603 San Francisco 29 29 .500 Colorado 25 33 .431 Arizona 24 34 .414

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 11, Colorado 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled