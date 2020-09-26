All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Atlanta
|35
|23
|.603
|z-Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|.483
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|Washington
|23
|34
|.404
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|33
|25
|.569
|St. Louis
|29
|27
|.518
|z-Cincinnati
|30
|28
|.517
|Milwaukee
|28
|30
|.483
|Pittsburgh
|18
|40
|.310
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Los Angeles
|41
|17
|.707
|z-San Diego
|35
|23
|.603
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|Colorado
|25
|33
|.431
|Arizona
|24
|34
|.414
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 11, Colorado 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.
No games scheduled