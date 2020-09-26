American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|z-New York
|32
|26
|.552
|6
|z-Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
|7
|Baltimore
|24
|34
|.414
|14
|Boston
|22
|36
|.379
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Minnesota
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|z-Chicago
|34
|24
|.586
|1
|z-Cleveland
|34
|24
|.586
|1
|Kansas City
|25
|33
|.431
|10
|Detroit
|22
|34
|.393
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|z-Houston
|29
|29
|.500
|6½
|Los Angeles
|26
|32
|.448
|9½
|Seattle
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Texas
|20
|38
|.345
|15½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
Oakland 3, Seattle 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-6), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-2) at Oakland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled