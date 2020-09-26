Coronavirus hits Taiwan office in France for 3rd time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the third time this year, staff at Taiwan’s representative office in Paris tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (Sept. 26).

Similar cases occurred in late April and in early August, with employees required to stay in home quarantine and public services at the office being reduced or suspended.

In the latest case, two members of staff showed a light fever and began coughing, so they were asked to work from home, CNA reported. Tests produced positive for coronavirus on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 respectively.

Consular services will be closed for 14 days, with members of the public asked to call in should they have any business, MOFA said. Other staff will have to work separately for the same 14-day period.

The two affected employees are continuing to work from home, and will only be allowed back into the office when their tests are negative and they receive approval from the hospital, MOFA said. Even then, they will still have to monitor their health condition for seven days.

