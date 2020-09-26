Nearly 25 percent of Taiwanese experience insomnia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly a quarter of Taiwanese have trouble falling asleep at night, according to a survey conducted by the National Suicide Prevention Center (NSPC) in July.

The survey results, released Saturday (Sept. 26) during the 2020 National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) Forum, showed that 23.3 percent of Taiwanese aged 15 and older had suffered insomnia one week prior to the survey. Additionally, 4.2 million people in Taiwan had used sleeping aids on a regular basis, with over 920 million pills estimated to be consumed this year.

NSPC Director Lee Ming-been (李明濱) noted the percentage of Taiwanese experiencing sleeping difficulties is the lowest since 2006, but is still a very high number. He added that this year's survey results were consistent with those of previous years and showed that one out of every four Taiwanese has insomnia.

Lee said the convenience of the country's healthcare system may have contributed to the prevalent use of sleeping pills. He said it is important for the government to consider limiting access to the medications, especially since they are also used by 30 to 40 percent of Taiwanese who attempted suicide.

Lee emphasized that sleeping pills are not the only way to reduce sleep issues and that a heavy dependency on sedatives is concerning. He said the key to overcoming insomnia is identifying its main cause and creating a restful environment through relief strategies and behavioral treatments, reported Cnews.