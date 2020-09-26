  1. Home
Taiwan freezes civil service salaries for 2021

Government budgets are under pressure from COVID-19 spending

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/26 16:53
No wage rises for soldiers, teachers and civil servants in 2021 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wages for teachers, military personnel and government employees will not rise in 2021 due to the heavy financial burden of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (人事行政總處) announced Saturday (Sept. 26).

The decision was reached after a detailed study of the government’s financial situation, including the consumer price index, gross domestic product growth rate and the level of private income, CNA reported.

The department considered budget shortages for local governments and the central government’s special budgets to help the economy recover from the pandemic. Due to the heavy financial burden on governments and since inflation had not markedly increased since 2018, it decided that raising wages for civil servants in 2021 would not be necessary, the directorate-general said.
wages
salaries
civil servants
Directorate-General of Personnel Administration
DGPA
COVID-19

