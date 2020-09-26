AP Week in Pictures, Global

People dance during celebrations for South Africa's Heritage Day at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg, on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldw... People dance during celebrations for South Africa's Heritage Day at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg, on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldwide COVID-19 deaths nears the million mark, coronavirus-related case numbers and deaths in South Africa hit the lowest in months. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of can... The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Ada Mendoza's nephew touches her pregnant belly while standing in her parents' apartment where she lives with her partner and seven relatives in the C... Ada Mendoza's nephew touches her pregnant belly while standing in her parents' apartment where she lives with her partner and seven relatives in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Mendoza, who must use public transport to get to her prenatal care visits, is doing her best to avoid contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Tatanka Gibson, kneeling, a member of the Haliwa band of Nansemond and Saponi and a museum educator at Plimoth Plantation, a reconstructed living hist... Tatanka Gibson, kneeling, a member of the Haliwa band of Nansemond and Saponi and a museum educator at Plimoth Plantation, a reconstructed living history exhibit, starts a fire inside a nush wetu after getting soaked in a downpour while waiting for visitors at the Wampanoag Homesite, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Antonia Sanchez, 50, cooks oatmeal for breakfast at the "Dios es Amor" soup kitchen in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood amid the new coronavirus pande... Antonia Sanchez, 50, cooks oatmeal for breakfast at the "Dios es Amor" soup kitchen in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood amid the new coronavirus pandemic, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy falls off his cycle when leading the race ahead of Maverick Vinales of Spain, right, during the Emilia Romagna... MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy falls off his cycle when leading the race ahead of Maverick Vinales of Spain, right, during the Emilia Romagna Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A man is rescued from the debris after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept.21, 202... A man is rescued from the debris after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept.21, 2020. The four-story building was due for repairs. (AP Photo/Praful Gangurde)

Tear gas fills the air during protests in Portland, Ore., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Demonstrations, which began over the killing of George Floyd in M... Tear gas fills the air during protests in Portland, Ore., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Demonstrations, which began over the killing of George Floyd in May, frequently result in clashes between law enforcement and protesters. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Flames from the Bobcat Fire dot a hill under a glowing smoky sky in Juniper Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Flames from the Bobcat Fire dot a hill under a glowing smoky sky in Juniper Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Police detain a man after a group marched in protest over a lack of charges against Louisville police in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday, Sept. 23, ... Police detain a man after a group marched in protest over a lack of charges against Louisville police in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SEPT. 19 - 25, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

