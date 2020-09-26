  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/09/26 15:06
Police detain a man after a group marched in protest over a lack of charges against Louisville police in Breonna Taylor's death, Wednesday, Sept. 23, ...
People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Flames from the Bobcat Fire dot a hill under a glowing smoky sky in Juniper Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Tear gas fills the air during protests in Portland, Ore., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Demonstrations, which began over the killing of George Floyd in M...
A man is rescued from the debris after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept.21, 202...
MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia of Italy falls off his cycle when leading the race ahead of Maverick Vinales of Spain, right, during the Emilia Romagna...
Antonia Sanchez, 50, cooks oatmeal for breakfast at the "Dios es Amor" soup kitchen in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood amid the new coronavirus pande...
Tatanka Gibson, kneeling, a member of the Haliwa band of Nansemond and Saponi and a museum educator at Plimoth Plantation, a reconstructed living hist...
Ada Mendoza's nephew touches her pregnant belly while standing in her parents' apartment where she lives with her partner and seven relatives in the C...
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of can...
People dance during celebrations for South Africa's Heritage Day at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg, on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldw...

SEPT. 19 - 25, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

