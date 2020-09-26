Taiwan university investigates disposal of Chinese student's belongings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chengchi University (NCCU) on Saturday (Sept. 26) admitted the dormitory of one of its Chinese students had been cleaned out and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the blunder.

According to ETtoday, a Chinese graduate student at NCCU, surnamed Liu (劉), was forced to miss the spring semester after he returned to China in February due to the pandemic. When he finally returned to resume his studies at NCCU on Thursday (Sept. 24), he found all his possessions in the dormitory had been thrown away.

Liu said the missing items — including clothes, shoes, a suitcase, cologne, college diploma, and several Nintendo Switch game cards — were worth about NT$60,000 (US$2,050) and he was "shocked" they were disposed of without his approval. He said it would take months for him to receive a replacement college diploma and it would not be the same as the original.

Liu said he was assured by faculty at the dormitory that his belongings would be left untouched, but the cleaning company commissioned by the university apparently mistook his stored items as trash. Fortunately, his camera and electronic devices were kept by the cleaning workers and the school was able to retrieve them.

In response, NCCU said it had reached out to Liu. It added dormitory staff are still trying to recover Liu's items and that an investigation has been launched to clarify responsibility for the mishap, reported Liberty Times.