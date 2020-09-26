Tsai Ing-wen meets Taiwanese Air Force corporal with Ghanaian ancestry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met a Taiwanese Air Force corporal with half Ghanaian ancestry on Saturday (Sept. 26) and complimented him on his hard work maintaining Taiwan's fleet of warplanes.

Ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Tsai visited the 3rd Air Force Logistics Command's repair factory at Kaohsiung's Gangshan Air Base, on Saturday. During her tour of the facilities, she met with aviation maintenance technician, Hung Tse (洪澤), 21, who explained to her the operation and maintenance principles of the jet engine combustion chamber and explained why he joined the military, as Tsai enthusiastically nodded in approval, reported SET News.



Hung Tse (right) explains the facility's work to Tsai Ing-wen. (CNA photo)

In July of this year, Hung, 21, attracted significant public attention after appearing in a video speaking fluent Taiwanese Hokkien as he talked about his passion for defending his homeland. In the video, he said, "Don't take me as a foreigner because my skin color is different, I'm a true Taiwanese."

During his presentation to Tsai, Hung, who was born in Kaohsiung to a Taiwanese mother and a Ghanaian father, briefly explained his upbringing and his rationale for joining the military. He said that his father fell in love with the country after he arrived in Taiwan from his native Ghana.



Hung poses with Air Force officers. (CNA photo)

He then said in Taiwanese Hokkien, "My family members are all Taiwanese!" Tsai responded by giving a thumbs up and expressing her support. Hung then asked Tsai if she would like to take a photo together, and she happily obliged.

The 3rd Air Force Logistics Command is a factory-class repair unit for jet engines of the Air Force's warplanes. It also provides technical support, flight safety appraisals, and professional consulting services for the military's various units.



Hung is mobbed by the media after meeting Tsai. (CNA photo)

Tsai's tour on Saturday was the first such visit by a Taiwanese head of state in 43 years. To mark the occasion, in addition to taking group photos with the staff, she also signed a jet engine turbine blade.



Tsai holds a jet engine turbine blade that she signed. (CNA photo)



Hung Tse and Tsai Ing-wen. (CNA photo)



Photo of Hung taken when he first rose to prominence in July. (Facebook, @ydnews123 photo)

Video in which Hung first drew public attention: