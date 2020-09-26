Cool, wet weather to continue across Taiwan through weekend

Northeasterly winds are expected to continue throughout the weekend, keeping temperatures cool and bringing occasional rain to much of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Saturday (Sept. 26).



According to the bureau, early morning temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped to 22-23 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while lows in the rest of the country were between 24 and 26 degrees.



Daytime temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to climb to 27-30 degrees in the northern and eastern regions, while highs in central and southern Taiwan will range from 32 to 34 degrees, the bureau said.



In terms of precipitation, the CWB has forecast occasional showers on Saturday for the east coast and for areas north of Taoyuan City, as well as the possibility of afternoon storms in the central mountain region and in the south.



Starting Saturday night, humidity levels are expected to rise, increasing the chance of rain in central and northern Taiwan through the rest of the weekend, the bureau said.



According to the CWB, the weather will remain relatively cool on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid-20s forecast for the north and east, and highs in the upper-20s to low-30s expected in the west and the south.



On Tuesday, a weakening of the northeasterly winds will allow temperatures to rebound slightly, the bureau said.



Heading into the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday next weekend, the CWB said it expects mostly overcast skies with the possibility of afternoon showers between Thursday and Sunday, while scattered rain is forecast for the north and the east coast.



Meanwhile, meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said rising humidity levels and increased cloud cover on Wednesday and Thursday could affect moon watching conditions in the north and east.



Conditions will be slightly better in central and southern Taiwan, where skies will be overcast and occasionally clear, said Wu, an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.