US congressman urges end to 'morally bankrupt and failed one China policy'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany, who on Sept. 16 introduced a bill calling on the U.S. to resume formal relations with Taiwan, on Thursday (Sept. 24) published an op-ed explaining why it is time for the U.S. to end its "one China" policy.

On Sept. 16, Tiffany introduced a bill calling on the U.S. to put an end to the "one China" policy, resume formal relations with Taiwan, and begin negotiations on a U.S.-Taiwan Free Trade Agreement. On Thursday (Sept. 24), the congressman expounded on his rationale for jettisoning America's approach to China and Taiwan in an op-ed in the Daily Caller titled, "It's Time to End America's Failed 'one China policy.'"

In the opinion piece, Tiffany explained the origins of American's "misguided "one China policy," mentioning the decision by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1979 to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan and normalize relations with "Red China." The representative pointed out this decision was made without consulting with, or obtaining the approval of Congress.

That same year, Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), while the Reagan administration issued the "Six Assurances," but neither lacked the strong security guarantees the discarded U.S.-ROC Mutual Defense Treaty contained. The treaty, which was signed in 1954 but scrapped by the Carter administration in 1979, included a provision that if one signatory was attacked, the other would come to its aid and provide military assistance and also included a provision granting the U.S. the right to set up bases in Taiwan.

The representative argued that clinging to the "one China" policy over nearly half a century has made the world "less safe and less economically secure." Tiffany declared the policy has only served to embolden and enrich the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), providing it with the means to menace neighboring countries, continue human rights violations against its citizens, and carry out genocide against certain ethnic groups.

He noted significant challenges to the "one China" policy President Donald Trump has issued in recent years, such as his phone call with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), increased arms sales to Taiwan, legislation calling for increased bilateral exchanges, visits by high-level U.S. officials, and progress towards talks on a free trade agreement. The congressman remarked the legislation he introduced the previous week would "end the morally bankrupt and failed 'one China policy,'" and would resume diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Tiffany's bill also calls on the U.S. to negotiate and sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and advocate for Taiwan's membership in the United Nations and other international organizations. Sending a defiant message to Beijing, Tiffany then wrote, “America doesn’t need a permission slip from the Chinese Communist Party to talk to its friends and partners around the world."

The congressman also issued a call for action by saying, "Now is the time for America to stop parroting Beijing’s 'one China' fantasy." He also urged the U.S. to "stop acquiescing to the CCP’s unreasonable and increasingly belligerent demands," and instead improve relations with other democratic countries and seek "free and fair trade pacts with free and fair countries."