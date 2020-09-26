Oslo Freedom Forum advocates for freedom against tyranny

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Activists at the 2020 Oslo Freedom Forum continued to advocate for freedom against tyranny by talking about their experiences of countering authoritarianism.

The forum was online owing to the coronavirus pandemic and featured talks from pro-democracy and human rights activists. Hongkonger-in-exile, Nathan Law (羅冠聰) shared his journey beginning as a student leader during the 2014 Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong.

A few years after the mass demonstrations he was elected as the youngest legislative councilor in the region's history but was unseated by pro-Beijing forces within a year. In 2017, Law was imprisoned by Hong Kong authorities during the Umbrella Movement and jailed for 68 days.

"Is there a message that my turbulent life wants to teach me?" Law once asked in prison. He believes the time in jail allowed him to question himself and think ahead, which has made him more humble, patient, and observant.

After leaving Hong Kong in the summer because of the draconian national security law, Law began an international campaign to raise awareness of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) aggressive expansion and human rights abuses. Law called for people to share news about Hong Kong on social media and boycott Chinese-made apps, which help the CCP surveil people and funnel its authoritarian ideology to the world.

"I hope that in my lifetime, I can see the gorgeous skyline above Victoria Harbor and the smile of my fellow Hong Kong people once again," Law said.

Another speaker from the forum, Russian journalist and social activist Lyudmila Savchuk exposed the troll factory run by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an investigation that endangered the safety of herself and her family. She went undercover and infiltrated the troll factory in 2015, in Saint Petersburg.

The factory runs 24/7, and each worker is assigned to post a certain amount of content each day, Savchuk disclosed. "I saw that the propaganda worker didn't only distort facts but completely invented them."

The danger of these fake accounts on social media, she believes, is they are much more subtle than obvious propaganda. A fake account can have the personality of a bodybuilder, recommend a healthy lifestyle, but, at the same time falsely comment on the current situation in Ukraine.

"I would say today, each of us is poisoned by the speeches of hatred that are around us, to the degree that when Alexei Navalny (a prominent Kremlin critic) was poisoned, we, I'm afraid to say, accepted it as normal," Savchuk argued. She called for an end to such practices.

Speakers at the two-day forum included the Uyghur journalist Gulchehra Hoja, who fled China after exposing the internment camps in Xinjiang. Also in attendance was Belarusian Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whose unsuccessful bid for the presidency this year led to nationwide protests against the contested election of Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.