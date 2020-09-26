  1. Home
Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

By  REUTERS
2020/09/26 10:57
Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday (Sept. 25) he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.

“Stable relations are important not just for our countries but for the region and the international community. I want to fulfill that responsibility,” Suga said in comments aired by public broadcaster NHK after he spoke with Xi on the telephone.

In the first conversation between the two leaders, Xi said that China and Japan shared extensive common interests and that there was wide scope for cooperation.

China hopes both countries will jointly maintain a stable supply chain and fair and open investment environments, China’s state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

Suga, who became prime minister this month and has little diplomatic experience, must manage relations with Japan’s bigger neighbor as the tension between China and the United States increases amid the coronavirus pandemic and lingering trade friction. Suga spoke on the phone to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Japan, a close U.S. ally, is also embroiled in a dispute with China over the ownership of islands in the East China Sea, and is concerned about an uptick in Chinese military activity in the region.

A planned state visit by Xi to Japan earlier this year was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Suga said he did not discuss rescheduling the visit during the call with Xi.
Yoshihide Suga
Xi Jinping
Japan-China meeting
China-Japan relations

