Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct z-Cleveland 33 24 .579 z-Toronto 30 27 .526 Los Angeles 26 31 .456 Seattle 25 31 .446

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Montas 3-5) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Cincinnati 29 28 .509 San Francisco 28 28 .500 Milwaukee 28 29 .491 Philadelphia 28 29 .491 New York 26 31 .456 Colorado 25 31 .446

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___