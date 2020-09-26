Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Cleveland
|33
|24
|.579
|z-Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
z-clinched playoff berth
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-5) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|Milwaukee
|28
|29
|.491
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|Colorado
|25
|31
|.446
___
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
___