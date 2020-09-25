All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-9
|20-11
|z-New York
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|21-7
|11-18
|z-Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|7
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|15-8
|15-19
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|6
|3-7
|W-1
|13-20
|11-13
|Boston
|22
|35
|.386
|15
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|11-20
|11-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Minnesota
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|23-5
|12-17
|z-Chicago
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|17-10
|17-13
|z-Cleveland
|33
|24
|.579
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|16-11
|17-13
|Kansas City
|24
|33
|.421
|11
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|13-14
|11-19
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|12
|7
|2-8
|L-4
|12-15
|10-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Oakland
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-8
|14-14
|Houston
|29
|28
|.509
|5½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-8
|9-20
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|8½
|4
|7-3
|W-3
|16-15
|10-16
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-10
|11-21
|Texas
|19
|38
|.333
|15½
|11
|2-8
|L-4
|13-14
|6-24
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-9
|16-14
|Miami
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|11-15
|18-13
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|6
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-13
|9-16
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|8
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-17
|14-14
|Washington
|23
|34
|.404
|11
|5½
|5-5
|L-2
|12-18
|11-16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|19-14
|13-11
|St. Louis
|28
|26
|.519
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-11
|16-15
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|16-13
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|27
|29
|.482
|4½
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|15-14
|12-15
|Pittsburgh
|18
|39
|.316
|14
|10½
|4-6
|W-3
|13-19
|5-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|40
|17
|.702
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-9
|22-8
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|21-11
|13-11
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|11½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|18-11
|10-17
|Colorado
|25
|31
|.446
|14½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|12-18
|13-13
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
|17½
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|13-13
|9-21
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 13, Boston 1
Houston 12, Texas 4
Kansas City 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
___
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.