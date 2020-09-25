All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 7-3 W-1 17-9 20-11 z-New York 32 25 .561 6-4 L-2 21-7 11-18 z-Toronto 30 27 .526 4-6 W-2 15-8 15-19 Baltimore 24 33 .421 3-7 W-1 13-20 11-13 Boston 22 35 .386 6-4 L-1 11-20 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 6-4 W-4 23-5 12-17 z-Chicago 34 23 .596 3-7 L-5 17-10 17-13 z-Cleveland 33 24 .579 7-3 W-5 16-11 17-13 Kansas City 24 33 .421 5-5 W-2 13-14 11-19 Detroit 22 33 .400 2-8 L-4 12-15 10-18

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 34 22 .607 5-5 L-1 20-8 14-14 Houston 29 28 .509 6-4 W-1 20-8 9-20 Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7-3 W-3 16-15 10-16 Seattle 25 31 .446 4-6 W-1 14-10 11-21 Texas 19 38 .333 2-8 L-4 13-14 6-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 34 23 .596 6-4 L-1 18-9 16-14 Miami 29 28 .509 4-6 W-1 11-15 18-13 Philadelphia 28 29 .491 4-6 W-1 19-13 9-16 New York 26 31 .456 5-5 W-1 12-17 14-14 Washington 23 34 .404 5-5 L-2 12-18 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 32 25 .561 5-5 L-3 19-14 13-11 St. Louis 28 26 .519 6-4 W-1 12-11 16-15 Cincinnati 29 28 .509 8-2 W-1 16-13 13-15 Milwaukee 27 29 .482 6-4 L-2 15-14 12-15 Pittsburgh 18 39 .316 4-6 W-3 13-19 5-20

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 40 17 .702 7-3 W-1 18-9 22-8 z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5-5 L-2 21-11 13-11 San Francisco 28 28 .500 5-5 L-1 18-11 10-17 Colorado 25 31 .446 4-6 W-1 12-18 13-13 Arizona 22 34 .393 5-5 W-2 13-13 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Houston 12, Texas 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-7) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Oakland (Minor 1-6), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Miami (Rogers 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5) at Cleveland (Civale 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.