Tour champion Pogacar's yellow jersey sold for charity

Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory on the podium Sunday Sept. 20, 2020 in Paris. In a stunning performance for the ... Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory on the podium Sunday Sept. 20, 2020 in Paris. In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling's showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday. (Stephane Mantey, Pool via AP)

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar’s yellow jersey was sold for 47,000 euros ($54,000) Friday in a charity auction organized by Slovenia’s national public radio.

Pogacar’s jersey was bought by a Slovenian businessman. Organizers said the money will be used to support talented young sportsmen in Slovenia from underprivileged families.

The 22-year-old Pogacar became the youngest winner in the 116-year history of the tour on Sunday. He finished ahead of another Slovenian, Primoz Roglic.

Slovenia, an Alpine nation of 2 million people, is known as nature-loving and sports oriented. It is also the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports