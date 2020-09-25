All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5 Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15 Philadelphia 7 2 4 25 21 11 Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14 New England 4 3 6 18 13 12 New York 5 6 2 17 13 15 New York City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10 Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23 Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13 Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17 Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17 Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22 D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18 Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 6 3 3 21 26 11 Portland 6 4 3 21 26 24 Sporting Kansas City 6 5 2 20 24 20 FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Los Angeles FC 5 5 3 18 31 27 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21 Real Salt Lake 4 4 5 17 19 21 Vancouver 5 8 0 15 17 30 LA Galaxy 4 5 3 15 16 19 Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23 San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 18

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 19

FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 0, New England 0, tie

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Orlando City 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 6, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sunday, September 20

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1

Wednesday, September 23

New England 3, Montreal 1

Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 2, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Chicago 4, Houston 0

New York 4, Miami 1

Nashville 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 0

Portland 1, Seattle 0

Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday, September 26

Houston at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.