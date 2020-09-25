  1. Home
Taiwan Coast Guard chases illegal Chinese dredgers away

Island of Matsu needs permanent presence of larger Coast Guard ships

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/25 20:36
Taiwan's Coast Guard mobilizes larger ships to chase away Chinese dredgers from Matsu 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard sent a large patrol ship to the small island of Matsu to chase illegal Chinese sand dredgers away, reports said Friday (Sept. 25).

The Chinese ships have been posing a threat both to the environment and to national security, since Matsu lies close to the coast of the Chinese province of Fujian. Their presence has even impacted public transport between the different Taiwanese-held islands which form Lienchiang County, CNA reported.

The Coast Guard vessel “Kinmen” would only be the first in a series of larger ships to patrol around Matsu. After a mission lasting five days, it would be relieved by another Coast Guard vessel, the report said.

The usual ships at its disposal in Matsu all measured less than 100 tons, so a long-term presence of larger vessels to effectively chase away the Chinese ships was necessary, according to officials.
