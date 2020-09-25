Paris: Several wounded in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office

Four people were wounded, two seriously, after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run, French police said on Friday.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding that two suspects were on the run.

A police official said officers are "actively hunting" for the perpetrators, and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspicious package was spotted nearby.

The stabbing happened as a trial was underway in the capital for the alleged accomplices in hte Janary 2015 attack on the magazine's offices, which left 12 people dead.

