  1. Home
  2. Society

NT$35 bread product at convenience store results in NT$10 million prize

A customer who spent NT$10 on a tea egg wins NT$2 million

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/25 19:46
Buying NT$35 worth of bread at a convenience store has resulted in a NT$10 million prize for a customer in New Taipei City 

Buying NT$35 worth of bread at a convenience store has resulted in a NT$10 million prize for a customer in New Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A person who spent NT$35 (US$1.19) on a packaged bread product at a 7-Eleven convenience store in New Taipei City will be able to claim NT$10 million after the winning numbers of the receipt lottery for July and August were announced Friday (Sept. 25).

At each drawing of the uniform-invoice lottery, an eight-digit number is added which allows winners to collect NT$10 million and another number for a prize of NT$2 million. The money must be claimed between Oct. 6, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.

Family Mart, 7-Eleven and PX Mart all announced they had customers who could claim the NT$10 million special prize, CNA reported.

In addition to the person who bought a NT$35 bread product at a branch in the Tucheng District, 7-Eleven also reported a special prize for a customer who spent NT$125 at one of its convenience stores in the Kaohsiung City district of Gangshan.

For Family Mart, the winners spent NT$90 in Hsinchu County and NT$110 on a latte and fresh food in Linkou, New Taipei City, respectively.

The PX Mart customer who won NT$10 million bought instant noodles and other foods at the company’s supermarket in Shalu, Taichung City, for a total value of NT$771, the report said.

The spending of the NT$2 million prize winners ranged from NT$10 for a tea egg at a 7-Eleven in Yangmei, Taoyuan City, to NT$1,150 for coffees at another 7-Eleven, in the Kaohsiung City district of Zuoying.
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
uniform invoice lottery
convenience stores
7-Eleven
Family Mart
PX Mart

RELATED ARTICLES

7-Eleven Taiwan teams up with restaurant, hotel to serve fresh meals
7-Eleven Taiwan teams up with restaurant, hotel to serve fresh meals
2020/09/22 09:56
Photo of the Day: Ducks chilling in New Taipei convenience store
Photo of the Day: Ducks chilling in New Taipei convenience store
2020/08/18 17:44
Taiwan's foodpanda now delivers 7-Eleven
Taiwan's foodpanda now delivers 7-Eleven
2020/08/18 15:37
Taiwan to add set of winning numbers in receipt lottery for July-August
Taiwan to add set of winning numbers in receipt lottery for July-August
2020/08/14 17:23
7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 newspaper, hits NT$10 million jackpot
7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 newspaper, hits NT$10 million jackpot
2020/07/30 18:06