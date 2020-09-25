Marseille reinforces attack with Brazilian teenager Henrique

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille signed Brazilian striker Luis Henrique on Friday as the French club reinforced its attack ahead of returning to the Champions League.

Financial terms were not revealed but French media valued the transfer at around 10 million euros ($11.5 million).

Marseille ended runner-up in the French league last season. The team, coached by André Villas-Boas, was in second place behind Paris Saint-Germain when the league ended early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old Henrique, who can also play on the wing, is Marseille's fourth signing following the arrivals of Leonardo Balerdi, Pape Gueye and Yuto Nagatomo. Henrique was on loan at Botafogo from Três Passos Atlético Clube, also in Brazil, before he joined Marseille.

He has been hired as cover for Marseille's main striker, Dario Benedetto.

Villas-Boas has revived the 1993 European champions after being hired by Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner.

