Military expert shares how to survive China missile attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Ministry of Defense advisor Sung Chao-wen (宋兆文) on Friday (Sept. 25) shared how to survive a Chinese missile attack.

As Beijing continues to threaten Taiwan by sending warplanes into the country's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), many Taiwanese are concerned that a war is imminent. As a result, strategies on how to stay safe if China does bomb the country have emerged as a hot topic on the country's social media platforms, including the popular online message board PTT.

According to Sung, if attacked outdoors you should drop down on your hands and knees, with your chest away from the ground, to avoid a back-blast from the missile explosion. If indoors, you should immediately take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table and keep your mouth slightly open to prevent your eardrums from bursting due to the pressure of the blast.

Sung also suggested Taiwanese prepare emergency backpacks and place valuables and food inside. He added those who wish to remain indoors should tape up their windows so they do not shatter in the air raids.

As for the best hiding spot in a house, Sung said bathrooms are usually in the center of the house and have no windows. In addition, the plumbing within the walls can help add structural strength to the room and protect during bombing, Yahoo News reported him as saying.