The IFTA FinTech Achievement Award 2019 award winners revealed

By The Institute of Financial of Technologists of Asia, Media OutReach
2020/09/25 16:15

Awards recognise outstanding contributions to FinTech sector, with Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie, Mr Jim Lai, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited on list of awardees

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 25 September 2020 - The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 (the "Awards") organized by the Institute of Financial of Technologists of Asia (IFTA) successfully concluded today. The award ceremony this year was held online in response to the persistent influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The award has returned in its second edition with the theme of "Transforming FinTech Communities with Competence, Character, and Care", to recognise talents and corporates in their pursuit of innovative solutions that meet both business and social needs. A total of 26 corporate and 4 individual awards were announced in a wide range of fields, including Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Payment Tech, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

 

Kicking off the award ceremony was Guest of Honour Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR government.

 

Mr Chan said "Hong Kong has one of the highest consumer FinTech adoption rates in the world. According to the Global FinTech Adoption Index, Hong Kong's adoption rate increased from 32% in 2017 to 67% in 2019, ranking above other major markets including France, USA and Japan."

 

"With over 600 FinTech companies and start-ups operating in Hong Kong, the government will continue to work closely with the industry and develop Hong Kong as a FinTech hub of the region" Mr Chan added.

 

Mr Paul Pong, IFTA Founder and Chairman, added "FinTech solutions enable businesses and consumers to address physical distancing needs without losing access to the financial systems they depend upon. We are in difficult times, but it can also be seen as a golden year for the development of financial technology."

 

This year, the newly set Iconic Star award goes to Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie; Mr Jim Lai, Vice President of Tencent & Chairman of Fusion Bank; and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder and CEO of ClusterTech, in recognition of how they have devoted their time in their respective professions to create extraordinary impacts on the FinTech industry.

 

One of the Iconic Stars Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie added "Living in an uncertain and volatile world, Bowtie, as a novel Fintech business platform, is challenging industry norms that we have taken for granted with the application of disruptive technological innovations with the aim of enabling society to reimagine our future."

 

Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)

Award Categories

Awardees Companies

Award Achievement Levels

Advisory Tech

Red Pulse

Silver

Algo-Trading

CASH Algo Finance Group

Gold

Artificial Intelligence

 

Lufax Holding Limited

Diamond

BIBO Limited

Gold

Convoy Financial Services Limited

Gold

Blockchain-based Transformation

 

Lufax Holding Limited

Platinum

Blockchain Solutions Limited

Silver

Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited

Silver

Liquefy Limited

Silver

Cloud Computing

 

Blue Insurance Limited

Diamond

beNovelty Limited

Platinum

Convoy Global Holdings Limited

Platinum

Cybersecurity

Lufax Holding Limited

Platinum

Big Data Analytics

 

FreightAmigo Services Limited

Platinum

BIBO Limited

Gold

Wizpresso Limited

Silver

YOOV Internet Technology Limited

Silver

Data Privacy

BIBO Limited

Silver

Digital Banking

 

OneConnect Financial Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

Platinum

Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Limited

Platinum

Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited

Silver

Financial Planning Tech

Manulife Investment Management

Platinum

Innovative Tech

 

Blue Insurance Limited

Diamond

Asiabots Limited 

Gold

IX Fintech Limited

Silver

InsurTech

 

Avo Insurance Company Limited

Diamond

Blue Insurance Limited

Diamond

MediConCen Limited

Diamond

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Gold

Lending Tech

FundPark Limited

Platinum

Payment Tech

 

QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited

Platinum

Transwap Limited

Platinum

AsiaTop Loyalty Limited

Gold

Mojodomo Hong Kong Limited

Gold

Octopus Cards Limited

Gold

Universal Pocket (H.K.) Co. Limited

Gold

GPEC Technology Co. Limited

Silver

PropTech

Centaline Data Technology Limited

Platinum

Reg-Tech

 

TransUnion Limited

Gold

Earth Channel Limited

Silver

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

BCT Group

Platinum

e-Provident Fund

BCT Group

Platinum

 

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for individuals)

Award Categories

Awardees

Award Achievement Levels

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mr Tomas HOLUB

CoverGo

Certifi­cate of Excellence

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mr Tim LEE

QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited

Certifi­cate of Excellence

Leader of the Year

Professor Jason W.K. LAU

Crypto.com

Certifi­cate of Excellence

Leader of the Year

Mr Simon AU YEUNG Kin Nam

HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited

Certifi­cate of Excellence

Leader of the Year

Mr Anthony TSANG

Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited

Certifi­cate of Merit

Rising Star of the Year

Mr Chester SZEEN

Mellow App Limited

Certifi­cate of Excellence

Rising Star of the Year

Ms Vienna KOH Yan Wei

Forms Syntron Information (HK) Limited

Certifi­cate of Merit

 

The Prestige Award -- Iconic Star (by appointment only)

 

Iconic Star

Mr John TSANG Chun-wah, GBM, JP - Senior Advisor, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited

Mr Jim LAI, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited

Dr SUEN Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited

 

FinTech Ecosystem Contribution Honorary Award

Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

 

FinTech Education Contribution Honorary Award

Awardees Companies

Programme Name

City University of Hong Kong

BSc Computational Finance and Financial Technology

FINSPIRE

 

Hong Kong Baptist University

MSc in Finance (FinTech and Financial Analytics)

Tencent Finance Academy (Hong Kong)

 

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

MSc in Financial Technology

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Doctor of FinTech (DFinTech)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

MSc in Financial Technology

The Open University of Hong Kong

BBA (Hons) in Financial Technology and Innovation

The University of Hong Kong

Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Financial Technology [BASc(FinTech)]

The University of Hong Kong - School of Professional and Continuing Education

Advanced Diploma in FinTech

Institute of Vocational Education Vocational Training Council

Higher Diploma in Financial Technology

 

To review the online ceremony of IFTA Award 2019, please click HERE.

Please Click HERE to download more high-resolution photos.

 

About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; IFTA is dedicated to accelerating FinTech development and leading the global development of FinTech talent with the highest standards of ethics, education and professional conduct. In the witness of HKSAR Government and City of London representatives, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.