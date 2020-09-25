Taiwan premier calls China's missile test waste of money

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to China’s Eastern Theater Command firing 10 ballistic missiles during a military drill on Thursday (Sept. 25), Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) pointed out that each missile is paid for by Chinese taxpayers — and that there is no need to squander the money.

Before attending a briefing on the nation’s Wuhan coronavirus prevention budget on Friday (Sept. 25) at the Legislative Yuan, Su was asked by media whether China’s missile tests threatened cross-strait relations. He said each missile is paid for with the hard-earned money of Chinese taxpayers, which should instead be used to take care of the people.

Beijing's threats and disruption to regional stability are uncalled for, CNA cited Su as saying. He added that no matter how much China harasses Taiwan, the government and people will safeguard national security.

Taiwan’s primary weapons developer, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), kicked off two days of live-fire missile tests off Taitung County on Thursday. There was no altitude limit set for the missile tests, and a 300-kilometer stretch of ocean off Hualien and Taitung Counties and around Orchid Island was closed off.