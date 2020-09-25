  1. Home
Taiwan donates drug test kits to diplomatic allies

Cathinone test kit was developed by Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/25 15:57
MJIB chief Lu Wen-chung (right) hands a drug test kit to Nauru Ambassador Jarden Kephas 

MJIB chief Lu Wen-chung (right) hands a drug test kit to Nauru Ambassador Jarden Kephas  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) has donated quick drug test kits to the ambassadors of seven diplomatic allies in Taiwan, reports said Friday (Sept. 25).

MJIB Director General Lu Wen-chung (呂文忠) personally handed over the kits to the diplomats as they made separate visits to the bureau's headquarters on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25, CNA reported.

The bureau said its aim was to improve cross-border cooperation against what Lu described as an "international plague". The ambassadors of Paraguay, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, and Tuvalu all visited him to exchange views on drug-related issues.

The test kits for synthetic cathinone drugs had been developed by the MJIB and will assist the allied countries in tracking down illegal substances, the bureau said in a news release. Cathinone drugs are often packaged in tea or coffee bags, but the low-cost test kits are sufficiently sensitive and accurate to detect them in their concealed state.
drugs
test kit
MJIB
diplomatic allies
cathinone
Taiwan
cross-border cooperation

