Taiwan announces traffic control measures for National Day celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Day Preparatory Committee announced Friday (Sept. 25) that traffic controls around the Presidential Office Building will be in place from Friday night (Sept. 25) to Oct. 10 for the upcoming Double Ten Day celebration.

With the major celebration just two weeks away, the committee said traffic restrictions will be in place starting at 11 p.m. on Friday on sections between Chongqing South Road and Huaining Street, with dozens of bus routes to be diverted. Restrictions will be implemented at intervals to make way for performance rehearsals, and residents are encouraged to start their commutes early to avoid traffic.

From midnight on Oct. 1 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 10, no vehicles will be allowed on Ketagalan Boulevard due to LED installations being put up in the area. Between Oct. 6 and 10, a light show will be projected onto the Presidential Office Building every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to Liberty Times.

A rehearsal of the National Day ceremony will take place in front of the Presidential Office Building between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., meaning traffic restrictions will be imposed in nearby areas. To minimize the risk of coronavirus clusters from large gatherings, the committee said this year’s rehearsal will not be open to the public, reported New Talk.

