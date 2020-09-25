New trademark for Taiwan Railways bento revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new trademark for the cash cow of Taiwan Railways – bento boxes – has been unveiled to boost the image of the must-eat gastronomic delight for passengers.

The octagonal logo features white characters referencing Taiwan Railways Bento, in both Chinese and English, against a blue backdrop. Adopting a minimalist approach, the design echoes the blue and white logo of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and can be incorporated with other brands for future cross-over collaborations.

The new trademark is being registered and will be showcased at the 2020 Taiwan Design Expo, starting Oct. 1 in Hsinchu. It is part of a marketing campaign to strengthen the brand image of the meal boxes, a signature product of the public railway service that has a large fan base.

The TRA raked in NT$750 million (US$25.7 million) from sales of the bento boxes last year, with over 10 million units sold, reported Newtalk. Containing rice, meat, and Taiwanese-style side dishes, there are a wide variety of TRA bento meals, which are a must-try for passengers.

The company has ramped up campaigns to promote the mouth-watering bento meals by launching limited-editions spotlighting local ingredients and supplying them for air flights. Dubbed "food of the commoners," the TRA bento can also be purchased at the country’s FamilyMart convenience stores.

TRA pork bento (TRA photo)