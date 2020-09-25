  1. Home
Taiwan government launches pomelo-flavored craft beers

Council of Agriculture releases three beers made with various parts of pomelo

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/25 14:28
Pomelo beers (Council of Agriculture image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has rolled out three new beers made with pomelo, a citrus fruit now in season and that locals love to eat while having barbecues during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Brewed by the Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, an affiliate of the Cabinet's Council of Agriculture, the craft beers incorporate various parts of the pomelo to create their own distinctive aromas. The fruit's thick skin, sweet flesh, and fragrant flowers are all utilizednothing is wasted.

Multiple experiments have been conducted to ensure a richness in flavors and a frothy beer head, according to the station.

Hualien and Yilan are home to 1,243 hectares of pomelo trees, which makes up 30 percent of the nation's annual total pomelo harvest. Agriculture authorities have invested efforts to diversify the use of pomelos to boost their economic value.

In addition to the fruit-flavored beers, the station has, in past years, developed more than 20 pomelo-based products for consumption or cleaning purposes. These include pomelo teas, soda, jam, candies, bread, biscuits, popsicles, salt, sauce, essence oil, soaps, and detergents.

To encourage consumption of the fruit, the station has recommended a traditional recipe that involves stuffing fish with pomelo before steaming to infuse a pleasant aroma into the meat.
pomelo
citrus fruit
Moon Festival
Mid-Autumn Festival
Taiwanese beer
beer
Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station
Hualien

