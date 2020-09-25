Taiwan government launches pomelo-flavored craft beers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has rolled out three new beers made with pomelo, a citrus fruit now in season and that locals love to eat while having barbecues during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Brewed by the Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, an affiliate of the Cabinet's Council of Agriculture, the craft beers incorporate various parts of the pomelo to create their own distinctive aromas. The fruit's thick skin, sweet flesh, and fragrant flowers are all utilized—nothing is wasted.

Multiple experiments have been conducted to ensure a richness in flavors and a frothy beer head, according to the station.

Hualien and Yilan are home to 1,243 hectares of pomelo trees, which makes up 30 percent of the nation's annual total pomelo harvest. Agriculture authorities have invested efforts to diversify the use of pomelos to boost their economic value.

In addition to the fruit-flavored beers, the station has, in past years, developed more than 20 pomelo-based products for consumption or cleaning purposes. These include pomelo teas, soda, jam, candies, bread, biscuits, popsicles, salt, sauce, essence oil, soaps, and detergents.

To encourage consumption of the fruit, the station has recommended a traditional recipe that involves stuffing fish with pomelo before steaming to infuse a pleasant aroma into the meat.