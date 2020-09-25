  1. Home
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July, August

Taiwan's winning uniform invoice numbers for July-August announced

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/25 14:24

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Sept. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 13362795. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 27580166.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 53227282, 35082085, and 37175928. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 987 and 614. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

13362795

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number in the right order.

Grand Prize

27580166

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number in the right order.

First Prize

53227282, 35082085, 37175928

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

987, 614

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan from 2020/10/06 to 2021/01/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.

