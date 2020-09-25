Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July, August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Sept. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 13362795. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 27580166.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 53227282, 35082085, and 37175928. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 987 and 614. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):