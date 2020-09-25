  1. Home
Taiwan signs agreement to join COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance

Government encouraging local companies to develop COVID-19 vaccines: Premier Su

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/25 14:01
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (right) with Premier Su Tseng-chang  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) Taiwan has signed an agreement with the COVAX vaccine alliance in order to safeguard access to an affordable supply of vaccines against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Friday (Sept. 25).

The signing took place on Sept. 18, and Taiwan will pay a deposit to the organization next month, Chen told the Legislative Yuan.

COVAX is a global initiative designed to develop and distribute effective vaccines against the virus, ensuring that the most vulnerable countries and populations receive a fair share of affordable vaccines. The group says its aim is to distribute 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said his government was encouraging domestic manufacturers to focus on the research and development of a local vaccine, while also acquiring effective products from overseas and cooperating with vaccine teams in other countries, CNA reported.
