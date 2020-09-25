Taiwan signs agreement to join COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (right) with Premier Su Tseng-chang Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (right) with Premier Su Tseng-chang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has signed an agreement with the COVAX vaccine alliance in order to safeguard access to an affordable supply of vaccines against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Friday (Sept. 25).

The signing took place on Sept. 18, and Taiwan will pay a deposit to the organization next month, Chen told the Legislative Yuan.

COVAX is a global initiative designed to develop and distribute effective vaccines against the virus, ensuring that the most vulnerable countries and populations receive a fair share of affordable vaccines. The group says its aim is to distribute 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said his government was encouraging domestic manufacturers to focus on the research and development of a local vaccine, while also acquiring effective products from overseas and cooperating with vaccine teams in other countries, CNA reported.